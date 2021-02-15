¿Quiénes son los nominados de los Critics Choice Awards? El domingo 7 de marzo se realizará la 26ta. edición de los premios al cine, la televisión y el streaming otorgados por la asociación de críticos conformada por más de 400 miembros de Estados Unidos y Canadá. En Argentina se trasmitirá por TNT y TNT Series.
Critics Choice Awards: El ranking de los más nominados se lo lleva, “Ozark” y “The Crown” si hablamos de series. Cada una tiene seis nominaciones, entre ellas Mejor Serie Dramática.
Si de películas hablamos «Mank», sumó 12 nominaciones. Se trata del filme de David Fincher sobre el detrás de escena de la escritura del guion de «El ciudadano» de Orson Welles.
Minari es la segunda película más nominada. Cuenta la historia de David, un niño coreano-americano de 7 años que ve cómo a mediados de los años 80 su vida cambia cuando su padre decide mudarse junto a toda su familia a una zona rural de Arkansas.
¿Querés conocer la lista completa de nominados? Mirá a continuación:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- La madre del blues
- Mank
- Minari
- Noticias del gran mundo
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- Hermosa venganza
- Sound of Metal
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR ACTOR
- Ben Affleck – El camino de regreso
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – La madre del blues
- Tom Hanks – Noticias del gran mundo
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Viola Davis – La madre del blues
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Vanessa Kirby – Fragmentos de una mujer
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Hermosa venganza
- Zendaya – Malcolm y Marie
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Sacha Baron Cohen – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas y el mesías negro
- Bill Murray – En las rocas
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Ellen Burstyn – Fragmentos de una mujer
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly, una elegía rural
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
MEJOR ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN
- Ryder Allen – Palmer
- Ibrahima Gueye – La vida ante sí
- Alan S. Kim – Minari
- Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Caoilinn Springall – Cielo de medianoche
- Helena Zengel – Noticias del gran mundo
MEJOR ENSAMBLE ACTORAL
- Judas y el mesías negro
- La madre del blues
- Minari
- One Night in Miami
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Hermosa venganza
- David Fincher – Mank
- Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Regina King – One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Hermosa venganza
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Darius Marder y Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal
- Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Paul Greengrass y Luke Davies – Noticias del gran mundo
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller – The Father
- Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami
- Jon Raymond y Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson – La madre del blues
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow
- Erik Messerschmidt – Mank
- Lachlan Milne – Minari
- Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
- Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Cristina Casali y Charlotte Dirickx – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan – Noticias del gran mundo
- Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas – Tenet
- Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale – Mank
- Kave Quinn y Stella Fox – Emma
- Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton – La reina del blues
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Alan Baumgarten – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Kirk Baxter – Mank
- Jennifer Lame – Tenet
- Yorgos Lamprinos – The Father
- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Alexandra Byrne – Emma
- Bina Daigeler – Mulán
- Suzie Harman y Robert Worley – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Ann Roth – La madre del blues
- Nancy Steiner – Hermosa venganza
- Trish Summerville – Mank
MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE
- Emma
- Hillbilly, una elegía rural Elegy
- La madre del blues
- Mank
- Hermosa venganza
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Greyhound
- El hombre invisible
- Mank
- Cielo de medianoche
- Mulán
- Tenet
- Wonder Woman 1984
MEJOR COMEDIA
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Rapera a los 40
- The King of Staten Island
- En las rocas
- Palm Springs
- El baile
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO
- Another Round (Dinamarca)
- Collective (Rumanía)
- La Llorona (Guatemala)
- La vida ante sí (Italia)
- Minari (Estados Unidos)
- Two of Us (Francia)
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- «Everybody Cries»– The Outpost
- «Fight for You» – Judas y el mesías negro
- «Husavik (My Home Town)» – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- «Io sì (Seen)» – La vida ante sí
- «Speak Now» – One Night in Miami
- «Tigress & Tweed» – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Alexandre Desplat – Cielo de medianoche
- Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
- James Newton Howard – Noticias del gran mundo
- Emile Mosseri – Minari
- Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross – Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste – Soul
Nominados en televisión
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Good Fight
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Perry Mason
- This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Claire Danes – Homeland
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us
- John Lithgow – Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
- Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Janet McTeer – Ozark
- Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Better Things
- The Flight Attendant
- Mom
- PEN15
- Ramy
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Hank Azaria – Brockmire
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Pamela Adlon – Better Things
- Christina Applegate – Muertos para mí
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae – Insecure
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- William Fichtner – Mom
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows
- Andrew Rannells – Black Monday
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lecy Goranson – The Conners
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Ashley Park – Emily en París
- Jaime Pressly – Mom
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
- I May Destroy You
- Mrs. America
- Normal People
- The Plot Against America
- Gambito de dama
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Poco ortodoxa
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
- Bad Education
- Between the World and Me
- The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
- Hamilton
- Sylvie’s Love
- What the Constitution Means to Me
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
- John Boyega – Small Axe
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Paul Mescal – Normal People
- Chris Rock – Fargo
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
- Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
- Shira Haas – Poco ortodoxa
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Gambito de dama
- Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
- Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird
- Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird
- Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
- Glynn Turman – Fargo
- John Turturro – The Plot Against America
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
- Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
- Betsy Brandt – Soulmates
- Marielle Heller – Gambito de dama
- Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
- Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America
- Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
MEJOR TALK SHOW
- Desus and Mero
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Red Table Talk
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
MEJOR SERIE EN FORMATO CORTO
- The Andy Cohen Diaries
- Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler
- Mapleworth Murders
- Nikki Fre$h
- Reno 911!
- Tooning Out the News
